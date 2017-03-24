Trump budget director Mick Mulvaney unsure if enough votes to pass health care bill

After a last-ditch appeal to House Republicans, White House Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney this morning said he's not sure there will be enough votes to pass the health insurance bill intended to replace Obamacare.

"That's up to the House to count their own votes," Mulvaney said in an interview on "Good Morning America" today.

"Republicans all want the same thing," he added. "They want to get rid of Obamacare and give people the control and the options that they want, the quality that they need and the affordability they deserve. This is the chance today to deliver all of those things in the House."

