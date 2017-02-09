President Donald Trump reacted swiftly to a federal appeals court's decision to keep a restraining order against his controversial executive order in place, describing the justices' ruling a "political decision."

Trump briefly addressed a small group of reporters waiting outside White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's office Thursday, saying he looks forward to challenging the ruling in court.

“It’s a political decision, and we’re going to see them in court, and I look forward to doing it,” the president said

Trump echoed those remarks on social media, tweeting,"SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!"

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

“We have a situation where the security of our country is at stake, and it’s a very, very serious situation and so we look forward, as I just said, to seeing them in court,” Trump told reporters.

A three-judge panel ruled to keep a restraining order against Trump's controversial immigration action in place, according to court documents.

“We hold that the Government has not shown a likelihood of success on the merits of its appeal, nor has it shown that failure to enter a stay would cause irreparable injury, and we therefore deny its emergency motion for a stay,” the panel, from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, wrote in the decision Thursday.

Trump expressed confidence in his administration's case, saying they would "win."

“It’s a decision that we’ll win, in my opinion, very easily,” he later added.

Trump has not yet conferred with newly-confirmed U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions about the ruling. He will be having dinner Thursday night with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, he told reporters.