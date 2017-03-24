Trump calls Democrats 'losers' after GOP health bill failure

Mar 24, 2017, 5:15 PM ET
PHOTO: President Donald Trump, flanked by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, left, and Vice President Mike Pence, meets with members of the media regarding the health care overhaul bill, March 24, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House.PlayPablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Photo
WATCH President Trump comments on health care bill collapse

President Donald Trump spoke out after Republicans pulled the Obamacare overhaul he had endorsed, criticizing Democratic opposition to the bill and passing off the responsibility for its failure.

"I've been saying for the last year and a half that the best thing we can do politically speaking is let Obamacare explode," said Trump, who supported the plan and spent much of the past week personally lobbying for the its success.

“I think the losers are Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer because now they own Obamacare.”

Ryan pulls GOP health care bill following call from Trump

Trump appears to take a page from 'The Art of the Deal' in health care negotiations

The American Health Care Act was pulled from an anticipated vote Friday afternoon after it became apparent Republicans would fall short in their effort to attain enough votes to pass the bill.

Trump, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and other members of the administration and Republican leadership were working to win over moderate holdouts and members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus on the bill, a number of whom had opposed the measure.