Trump calls Democrats 'losers' after GOP health bill failure

President Donald Trump spoke out after Republicans pulled the Obamacare overhaul he had endorsed, criticizing Democratic opposition to the bill and passing off the responsibility for its failure.

"I've been saying for the last year and a half that the best thing we can do politically speaking is let Obamacare explode," said Trump, who supported the plan and spent much of the past week personally lobbying for the its success.

“I think the losers are Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer because now they own Obamacare.”

The American Health Care Act was pulled from an anticipated vote Friday afternoon after it became apparent Republicans would fall short in their effort to attain enough votes to pass the bill.

Trump, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and other members of the administration and Republican leadership were working to win over moderate holdouts and members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus on the bill, a number of whom had opposed the measure.