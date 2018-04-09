Trump calls raid on his personal lawyer's home and offices 'a disgrace'

President Donald Trump is reacting angrily to news that the FBI has raided the offices of his longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen, calling it a "disgraceful situation."

At a meeting late Monday with senior military leadership at the White House, Trump described the raid as a break-in.

"I just heard they broke into the office of one of my personal attorneys," he said.

Trump lamented to reporters that "here we are talking about Syria and I have this witch hunt constantly going on."

Trump called the raid "an attack on our country in a true sense" and "an attack on what we all stand for."

"That is really now in a whole new level of unfairness," Trump said.

The story about the raid on Cohen's home and offices was first reported by the New York Times.

Trump also complained that "they're not looking at the Hillary Clinton things."

The president did not respond to a question about whether Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein - who would have approved the special counsel Robert Mueller's referral to the separate federal law enforcement officials in New York who conducted the raid - will keep his job.

When asked if he is concerned about what federal investigators might find in the raid - the president responded sharply: “No.”