Michael Caputo, a campaign adviser to President Donald Trump, has been contacted by the FBI, according to a source with direct knowledge of the action.

The source indicated it was an initial engagement meant to establish contact with Caputo, who worked for the Trump campaign from November 2015 to June 2016.

When contacted by ABC News, Caputo declined to comment.

In May, Caputo was sought by the House Intelligence Committee for information to support its own investigation of Russian election meddling.

Caputo has denied any contact with Russian officials while a member of the campaign, previously telling the committee in a written response that he only once discussed Russia with Trump, in 2013 "when he simply asked me in passing what it was like to live there in the context of a dinner conversation," well before Trump announced his bid for the presidency.

Caputo, a protege of longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone, lived in Russia in the 1990s where he worked for an energy company with ties to current Russian President Vladimir Putin.

