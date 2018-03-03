President Donald Trump's reelection campaign is out with a new survey that asks supporters whether they fear the spread of Sharia law and whether English should be made the official language of the United States.

The 32-question survey, which is available on the Trump campaign's website, is titled "Listening to America: 2018." It begins with a set of general questions, asking participants about their location, their sense of safety under Trump's presidency and whether they're optimistic about the direction of the economy.

The survey then addresses several topics currently in the news, such as whether schools across the country should be "hardened" in the wake of the Parkland shooting and whether supporters feel they've benefited from the recently passed GOP tax cuts.

Towards the end, the survey then polls on issues that relate to some of the more hardline anti-immigration rhetoric pushed by Trump during his campaign.

One question for instance asks, "Are you concerned by the potential spread of Sharia Law?" The fear surrounding the spread of Sharia, or Islamic law, is a frequent campaign talking point among those on the far right including U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore, who falsely claimed during a 2017 special election run in Alabama that entire communities in the Midwest were living under Sharia law.

As a candidate, Trump proposed the creation of a test for immigrants entering the country asking whether they believed "Sharia law supplants American law."

"Anyone who believes Sharia law supplants American law will not be given an immigrant visa," Trump said in an August 2016 speech in North Carolina. "If you want to join our society, then you must embrace our society, our values and our tolerant way of life."

The campaign survey also asks participants whether they believe English should be declared the official language of the United States. Anti-immigration hardliner Rep. Steve King, R-IA, has repeatedly proposed legislation that seeks to make English the official U.S. language, but such attempts in the past have never gained significant traction.