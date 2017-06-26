Trump claims Obama 'colluded' on Russia, without citing evidence

President Donald Trump said this morning that his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, "colluded or obstructed" in regards to Russian interference in the U.S. election.

"The reason that President Obama did NOTHING about Russia after being notified by the CIA of meddling is that he expected Clinton would win.....and did not want to 'rock the boat.' He didn't "'choke,' he colluded or obstructed, and it did the Dems and Crooked Hillary no good," Trump wrote in a series of tweets.

"The real story is that President Obama did NOTHING after being informed in August about Russian meddling. With 4 months looking at Russia.....under a magnifying glass, they have zero "tapes" of T people colluding. There is no collusion & no obstruction. I should be given apology!" he continued.

Trump did not give evidence of Obama's alleged collusion or obstruction.

Trump may be responding to a recent Washington Post article that said the Obama administration decided last September not to take any formal retaliation against Russia ahead of the election.

"They feared that any action would be seen as political and that Putin, motivated by a seething resentment of Clinton, was prepared to go beyond fake news and email dumps … The assumption that Clinton would win contributed to the lack of urgency," according to the article.

Trump also used Twitter to comment on the state of the Senate health care bill.

"Republican Senators are working very hard to get there, with no help from the Democrats. Not easy! Perhaps just let OCare crash & burn!" he wrote.

ABC News' Alex Mallin contributed to this report.