In the wake of a firestorm sparked by President Donald Trump's Thursday comments slamming immigrants from 's---hole' countries, the president weighed in on Twitter today, appearing to defend the "tough" language he used at an Oval Office meeting.

Interested in Donald Trump? Add Donald Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

But he also wrote "this was not the language used," an apparent denial, although it was unclear to what language he was referring.

"The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used," Trump tweeted today of Thursday’s meeting about a proposed bipartisan immigration plan.

Trump grew frustrated that the proposal would scale back the visa lottery program, but not eliminate it, asking those in the room why they would want people from Haiti, Africa and other "s---hole countries" coming into the United States, according to multiple sources either briefed on or familiar with the discussion.

Trump also today called the "so-called bipartisan" DACA deal that was presented to him and a group of Republican congressional leaders a "big step backwards."

"Wall was not properly funded, Chain & lottery were made worse and USA would be forced to take large numbers of people from high crime," he tweeted.

But Trump didn’t stop there, insisting he wants a merit-based immigration system to ensure the United States gets people who will "help take our country to the next level."

"I want safety and security for our people. I want to stop the massive inflow of drugs. I want to fund our military," Trump said.

Trump continued his Twitter tirade, saying the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) has also taken a "big step backwards."

....Because of the Democrats not being interested in life and safety, DACA has now taken a big step backwards. The Dems will threaten “shutdown,” but what they are really doing is shutting down our military, at a time we need it most. Get smart, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

Earlier this week, a federal district judge in California issued a preliminary injunction against the Trump administration’s efforts to end DACA, an Obama administration-era program that helps protect the roughly 800,000 so-called dreamers from deportation. It is a ruling supporters have deemed a step in the right direction.