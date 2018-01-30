Trump delivering 1st State of the Union amid Washington discord: Live updates

President Donald Trump is delivering his first State of the Union address and providing his assessment of his first year in office with a look ahead at his agenda as he continues to work towards fulfilling his campaign promise to "make America great again."

But amid what Trump told White House officials would be a "positive and uplifting" speech lies the cloud of an investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election and alleged possible collusion between Trump associates and Russian operatives — a storyline which has dominated the news cycle throughout the first twelve months of his presidency.

The president is expected to address tax reform, national security, infrastructure, trade and immigration reform.

The debate over immigration factored prominently into the showdown and, ultimately, led to a three-day-long federal government shutdown.

ABC News will be providing live updates throughout the evening and during the address. Check back for more.

Live updates:

Fact-checking Trump's 1st State of the Union"

Our team of journalists from ABC News is investigating some of those statements, looking for additional context, detail and information.

9:45 p.m. EST - 'We built the Empire State Building in one year…'

The president called it a "disgrace" that it takes 10 years to acquire a permit to "build a simple road" given America's "great building heritage, as he delved into his infrastructure agenda.

"I am asking both parties to come together to give us the safe, fast, reliable, and modern infrastructure our economy needs and our people deserve," he said, adding, "We will build gleaming new roads, bridges, highways, railways, and waterways across our land. And we will do it with American heart, American hands, and American grit."

Trump called on Congress to pass an infrastructure bill that strips regulations and "generates at least $1.5 trillion for the new infrastructure investment we need."

9:40 p.m. ET - Focus shifts to health care

Despite the inability of Republicans to fulfill their promise to "repeal and replace" Obamacare, Trump touched on several related priorities, including the affordability of prescription drugs and increasing access to experimental treatment for people with terminal illnesses.

9:31 p.m. EST - National anthem debate referenced

Without specifically mentioning the NFL, which saw widespread protests by African-American players and their supporters this year seeking to call attention to social inequality, Trump again waded into the debate about their choice to kneel during the playing of the national anthem.

After acknowledging a guest who placed 40,000 flags at the graves of veterans on Memorial Day, Trump said that such a feeling of reverence "reminds us why we salute our flag, why we put our hands on our hearts for the pledge of allegiance, and why we proudly stand for the national anthem."

9:23 p.m. EST - Unity a theme

In discussing "what kind of nation we are going to be," Trump delved into topics in which he felt there was widespread agreement among the public, which he called "one team, one people and one American family."

"We all share the same home, the same heart, the same destiny, and the same great American flag," he said.

9:23 p.m. EST - Tax reform

Receiving a rousing round of applause from Republicans in attendance, Trump discussed the party's successful effort to reform the nation's tax code.

"Just as I promised the American people from this podium 11 months ago, we enacted the biggest tax cuts and reforms in American history," Trump said.

The president noted the GOP plans' near doubling of the standard deduction and child tax credit, reduction in corporate tax rates and repeal of the 2010 Affordable Care Act's individual mandate.

9:19 p.m. EST - Trump touts employment, economic numbers

The president focused on the strength of the economy as a success in the first year of his administration, listing the creation of "2.4 million new jobs" and "200,000 jobs in manufacturing alone" as particular achievements.

"Unemployment claims have hit a 45-year low," he added.

Noting it was something he was "very proud of," Trump further claimed that "African-American unemployment stands at the lowest rate ever recorded."

9:17 p.m. EST - 'The state of our union is strong because our people are strong.'

Trump pointed to the strength of Americans in issuing his proclamation about the state of the union.

"Over the last year, the world has seen what we always knew: that no people on Earth are so fearless, or daring, or determined as Americans," Trump said. "If there is a mountain, we climb it. If there is a frontier, we cross it. If there is a challenge, we tame it. If there is an opportunity, we seize it."

9:13 p.m. EST - Trump introduces guests

Early in the speech, the president introduced two guests, Ashlee Leppert and David Dahlberg.

Leppert is a Coast Guard petty officer who took part in rescue missions during Hurricane Harvey. Dahlberg, a firefighter, rescued nearly 60 children at a summer camp during the California wildfires, Trump said.

9:10 p.m. EST - Speech begins with reminder of mission to 'make America great again'

At the top of his remarks, Trump reminded the chamber of his joint address nearly a year ago, saying that at the time, his administration had already taken "swift action."

"Each day since, we have gone forward with a clear vision and a righteous mission to make America great again for all Americans," Trump said.

9:05 p.m. EST - Trump arrives in House chamber

The president has arrived at the Capitol for the State of the Union.

Breaking with modern precedent, Trump was not accompanied by his wife, first lady Melania Trump, who held a reception for her guests at the White House and traveled with them to Capitol in advance.

A year in, voters grade Trump's performance ahead of State of the Union

As President Donald Trump's first State of the Union looms large tonight, voters in three counties that were key in the 2016 election are discussing their impressions on the commander-in-chief with "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir.

Muir spoke with voters in Pennsylvania's Monroe County, Michigan's Saginaw County and Wisconsin's Sauk County -- the unexpected battlegrounds where the 2016 election was decided by just 77,000 votes in those three states. - ABC's Eric Noll, Esther Castillejo and Robert Henault

5 things to watch for in President Trump's State of the Union Address

President Donald Trump has made headlines on everything from immigration reform to the NFL, from Russia to the border wall. But which of these topics will come up when he gives his first State of the Union address on Tuesday night?

The White House offered five agenda items the president will address: jobs and the economy, infrastructure, immigration, trade, and national security. But ABC News is looking at five other possibilities that might garner a mention or may be a silent presence in the room: "Dreamers," the Supreme Court, health care, "things left unsaid," and the 2018 midterm elections. - ABC's Emily Goodin

Women's group projects message on side of Trump International Hotel in Washington

Roberts County: A year in the most pro-Trump town in America

Miami is a town in the Texas panhandle where everyone knows everyone at the grocery store and servers at the local diner know who likes what kind of pie with their chicken fried steak.

The community's busy season is largely dictated by the needs of the cattle, tended to on sprawling ranches surrounding the town. With a population of about 600, there are more cows than people in Miami, pronounced locally as my-AM-uh.

But the results of the November 2016 election brought an influx of new human faces to Roberts County as news crews descended. - ABC's Meghan Keneally, Amna Nawaz, Jessica Hopper and Jason Kurtis

Trump to proclaim 'New American Moment,' tout fulfilled promises: Excerpts

Trump will use the State of the Union to highlight several areas in which he claims he fulfilled promises to the country, including tax reform, energy and the fight against ISIS, and will declare the start of a "new American moment," according to excerpts of his address released by the White House Tuesday evening.

"Together, we are building a safe, strong and proud America" Trump is expected to say in just one of the passages in which he discusses unity, despite the ongoing partisanship that has plagued his first year in office.

"Tonight I am extending an open hand to work with members of both parties, Democrats and Republicans, to protect our citizens, of every background, color, and creed," reads another line.

Additional portions of the speech will call for the restoration of "bonds of trust between our citizens and their government" and promise action on immigration reform and infrastructure. - ABC's Adam Kelsey and Jordyn Phelps

Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to serve as designated survivor

Perdue will not attend the State of the Union and will instead travel to a secure location where he will stay until the event's completion. Should a disaster occur at the Capitol leaving the country's leaders incapacitated, Perdue would be charged with leading the government.

Read "Tales from past 'designated survivors' who had to miss the State of the Union" here. - ABC's Meghan Keneally

Ahead of State of the Union, lawmakers weigh in on state of Congress

Will Trump mention #metoo at State of the Union?

The reverberations of the #metoo movement have echoed around the country and inspired a record number of women to run for public office.

For Trump, it's a complicated issue, political science experts said.

“Donald Trump is probably not the best standard bearer for this,” said Michele Swers, a professor of American Government at Georgetown University. - ABC's Emily Goodin

White House shares picture of Trump with First Lady's guests

Trump welcomed some of the individuals who will be sitting in the First Lady's box during the State of the Union to the Oval Office this afternoon.

In a photo posted on Twitter by social media director Dan Scavino, Trump is pictured with parents who lost a child to an alleged murder by MS-13 gang members.

What to expect from President Trump's State of the Union address

At least 8 Democrats boycotting State of the Union over 'racist,' 'divisive' remarks

At least eight House Democrats now have said they will boycott President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech, citing his divisive rhetoric and, in some cases, his reported use of a slur to describe African countries during a White House meeting on immigration.

Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., announced over Twitter in early January that he would not attend the speech, later adding that he would send a guest in his place, an Oregon resident and recipient of protections under the DACA program for immigrants brought into the U.S. illegally as children. - ABC's Ali Rogin

Government flubs State of the Union tickets with major typo

Even before President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address Tuesday things got off to a rocky start with government officials sending out tickets containing one glaring typo: The word “union” was misspelled.

Members of Congress shared images of the tickets on Monday, which invited them to the president’s annual “Address to Congress on the State on the ‘Uniom.’” - ABC's Karma Allen

Looking forward to tomorrow’s State of the Uniom. pic.twitter.com/xdBUU3Pvo5 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 29, 2018

