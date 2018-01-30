Protesters take to the streets, project anti-Trump messages onto his DC hotel over SOTU

Jan 30, 2018, 9:06 PM ET
PHOTO: UltraViolet, a national womens group, projects a message on the 12th Street side of the Trump International Hotel before President Donald Trump gives his State of the Union Address, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, in Washington.PlayAP Photo/Alex Brandon
During the hours leading up to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, his foes had already begun mobilizing.

At Trump International Hotel, located about a mile from the U.S. Capitol, anti-Trump messages were projected onto the structure's exterior. "DONALD TRUMP HARASSED OR ASSAULTED TWENTY WOMEN" and "CONGRESS: INVESTIGATE TRUMP" graced the facade of the Pennsylvania Avenue luxury hotel.

PHOTO: A person waves from a window as UltraViolet, a national womens group, projects a message on the 12th Street side of the Trump International Hotel before President Donald Trump gives his State of the Union Address, Jan. 30, 2018, in Washington.Alex Brandon/AP
A person waves from a window as UltraViolet, a national women's group, projects a message on the 12th Street side of the Trump International Hotel before President Donald Trump gives his State of the Union Address, Jan. 30, 2018, in Washington.

The group responsible for those messages is UltraViolet, which bill itself on its website as "a powerful and rapidly growing community of people mobilized to fight sexism and create a more inclusive world that accurately represents all women, from politics and government to media and pop culture."

"We're at Trump Hotel in DC with an important message for Congress," UltraViolet captioned the photo on Instagram.

Elsewhere, opponents of the Trump administration's policies were spotted nearby carrying "AMERICAN DREAM" signs, a nod to the president's controversial immigration reform plans.

PHOTO: Activists and dreamers protest before US President Donald Trumps State of the Union address on January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
Activists and dreamers protest before US President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC.

PHOTO: Activists and dreamers protest before President Donald Trumps State of the Union address on Jan. 30, 2018 in Washington.Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
Activists and dreamers protest before President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Jan. 30, 2018 in Washington.

Democratic members of congress also wore Kente cloth representing countries that President Donald Trump referred to derogatorily as "s-------" countries.

PHOTO: Democratic members of congress wear sashes representing countries that President Donald Trump reportedly demeaned ahead of the State of the Union address from the House chamber of the United States Capitol, Jan. 30, 2018.Jasper Colt/USA Today Network
Democratic members of congress wear sashes representing countries that President Donald Trump reportedly demeaned ahead of the State of the Union address from the House chamber of the United States Capitol, Jan. 30, 2018.

PHOTO: Members of Congress wear black clothing and Kente cloth in protest before the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives Jan. 30, 2018 in Washington.Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Members of Congress wear black clothing and Kente cloth in protest before the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives Jan. 30, 2018 in Washington.

