During the hours leading up to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, his foes had already begun mobilizing.

At Trump International Hotel, located about a mile from the U.S. Capitol, anti-Trump messages were projected onto the structure's exterior. "DONALD TRUMP HARASSED OR ASSAULTED TWENTY WOMEN" and "CONGRESS: INVESTIGATE TRUMP" graced the facade of the Pennsylvania Avenue luxury hotel.

The group responsible for those messages is UltraViolet, which bill itself on its website as "a powerful and rapidly growing community of people mobilized to fight sexism and create a more inclusive world that accurately represents all women, from politics and government to media and pop culture."

"We're at Trump Hotel in DC with an important message for Congress," UltraViolet captioned the photo on Instagram.

Elsewhere, opponents of the Trump administration's policies were spotted nearby carrying "AMERICAN DREAM" signs, a nod to the president's controversial immigration reform plans.

Democratic members of congress also wore Kente cloth representing countries that President Donald Trump referred to derogatorily as "s-------" countries.

