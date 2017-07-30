Trump dines with John Kelly, Steve Mnuchin, Wilbur Ross at Trump Hotel in DC

Jul 30, 2017, 1:24 AM ET
President Donald Trump waves to well wishers after dining at Trump International Hotel on July 29, 2017 in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump had dinner Saturday at Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. with retired Gen. John Kelly, just one day after the White House announced that the outgoing Secretary of Homeland Security would replace Reince Preibus as the White House chief of staff.

Joining Trump and Kelly at the hotel -- located less than a mile from The White House -- was Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Boss. Also present were Mnuchin's wife, Scottish actress Louise Linton, and Ross' wife, Hilary Geary.

The president arrived at the luxury hotel around 8 p.m., and left after about two hours. Once inside the hotel, he was met by a throng of people snapping photos of him on their smartphones. As he departed the hotel, Trump waved to onlookers, many of whom cheered.

Social media users inside the hotel posted photos of the presidential posse sitting in a banquette at the property's steakhouse, BLT Prime by David Burke. In one photo, Trump is seated next to Kelly and Linton.

Prior to arriving at the hotel, Mnuchin, Ross and their wives were spotted at the South Portico of the White House waiting for the president.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, left, and his wife, Louise Linton, right, and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, second from left, and his wife Hilary Geary, second from right, wait for President Trump at the White House, July 29, 2017.