Trump Dismisses Russia Sanctions: ‘Time for Our Country to Move On’

President-elect Donald Trump appeared to dismiss the sanctions imposed against Russia for its alleged cyberattack on the U.S., saying it was "time for our country to move on" and still not acknowledging the Kremlin's role in meddling in the presidential election.

“It’s time for our country to move on to bigger and better things," Trump said in a statement. "Nevertheless, in the interest of our country and its great people, I will meet with leaders of the intelligence community next week in order to be updated on the facts of this situation.”

The statement clashes with those released by top members of his own party, including House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who have called the U.S. response "appropriate" and "long overdue."

Trump has for months dismissed the conclusions of 17 U.S. intelligence agencies that top Russian officials helped orchestrate cyberattacks against the DNC and members of Hillary Clinton's campaign, as his team has called for more evidence implicating Russia.

Trump has had access to the presidential daily briefing since his election, and his transition team claims he is receiving it at least three times a week.

The Trump transition did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment on whether existing intelligence on Russian cyberattacks has been available to him up to this point.