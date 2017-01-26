Trump Considering Executive Actions Targeting UN, International Treaties

President Donald Trump is considering executive action that could target U.S. funding of the United Nations as well as U.S. participation in international treaties, a senior administration official confirmed to ABC News.

The possible steps were first reported by The New York Times.

One of the options under consideration would take aim at the United Nations and other international bodies and would cut off U.S. contributions to any organization that gives full membership to the Palestinian Authority or Palestine Liberation Organization (although U.S. law already prevents such contributions), funds abortion or circumvents sanctions against Iran or North Korea, the Times reported.

This option, if it moves forward, would also terminate funding for any organization that "is controlled or substantially influenced by any state that sponsors terrorism," or that is blamed for human rights abuses, according to language cited in the Times report.

This proposal also calls for a 40 percent overall decrease in the remaining U.S. funding of international organizations.

The steps being considered by the president could affect international peacekeeping operations, the United Nations Population Fund, the International Criminal Court as well as development aid to countries that “oppose important United States policies.”

Another executive action reportedly being weighed by the president would begin a process for the U.S. to review and possibly pull out of existing multilateral treaties that are not directly related to national security, extradition or international trade.

This could include the Paris climate agreement or other environmental treaties, but the language specifically mentions the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women and the Convention on the Rights of the Child, according to the Times.