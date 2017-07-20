President Donald Trump is expected to announce that prominent Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci is the new White House communications director, sources confirm to ABC News.

Scaramucci is replacing Mike Dubke, who resigned in May only three months after being hired by the president.

Axios first reported the upcoming announcement.

Scaramucci, 53, is a major Republican donor and was a member of the president's transition team.

Scaramucci has also been vocal about his support of the president's embattled son, Donald Trump Jr., tweeting earlier this month, ".@DonaldJTrumpJr is a virtuous and honorable man. Virtue means the courage to act with integrity. Don does that everyday. #stopwitchunt"

.@DonaldJTrumpJr is a virtuous and honorable man. Virtue means the courage to act with integrity. Don does that everyday. #stopwitchunt — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 9, 2017

Proud to call him a friend. @DonaldJTrumpJr The truth is crystal clear. Will have your back always. https://t.co/9Ntpc4iYU8 — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 12, 2017

In January, Scaramucci sold the asset management business he founded, SkyBridge Capital, as it appeared at the time he would be joining the Trump administration. .

The president had said he intended to appoint Scaramucci as the Director of the White House Office of Public Liaison and Intergovernmental Affairs, but administration officials said soon afterwards that Scaramucci would not assume that role, but they would seek another position for him. A key issue was that the sale of SkyBridge Capital to a division of Chinese conglomerate had not yet been completed, meaning it would take months for Scaramucci to be cleared of potential ethics conflicts.

Scaramucci -- who attended Harvard Law School and Tufts University -- made news in June when CNN accepted the resignations of three journalists involved in a retracted story about a supposed investigation into a pre-inaugural meeting between Scaramucci and the head of a Russian investment fund. CNN immediately apologized to Scaramucci. CNN said the story didn't meet its editorial standards and was posted without going through the expected checks and balances for a story of such sensitivity.

The Long Island, New York, native is a frequent guest on Fox News, and previously hosted "Wall Street Week" on the Fox Business Network.