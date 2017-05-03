President Trump on Tuesday took a fresh jab at former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, suggesting in two tweets late Tuesday that his own FBI Director James Comey had intentionally gone easy in his investigation of her emails.

"FBI Director Comey was the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton in that he gave her a free pass for many bad deeds. The phony… ” Trump said in a Twitter post late Tuesday night.

"...Trump/Russia story was an excuse used by the Democrats as justification for losing the election. Perhaps Trump just ran a great campaign?" he continued in a subsequent tweet, sent about 15 minutes later.

The comments came after Clinton on Tuesday spoke at a Women for Women event in New York where she, in part, blamed Comey for her election loss.

During her remarks, she said she was "on the way to winning” the election until a last-minute letter to Congress from FBI Director Comey and the release of campaign emails from WikiLeaks made some voters change their minds.

"If the election had been on Oct. 27, I would be your president," Clinton told moderator Christiane Amanpour. "I was on the way to winning until a combination of Jim Comey's letter on Oct. 28 and Russian WikiLeaks raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me but got scared off."

"And the evidence for that intervening event is I think compelling, persuasive, and so we overcame a lot in the campaign."