Trump: 'Fire and fury' warning to North Korea 'wasn't tough enough'

President Donald Trump suggested his warning to North Korea that it would be "met with fire and fury" if it continued making threats against the U.S. "wasn't tough enough" Thursday, cautioning the nation to "get their act together" in regard to its nuclear ambitions.

Doubling down on his Tuesday threat to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Trump said that the country would be in trouble "like few nations have ever been" as he addressed the prospect of rising tensions with the rogue Asian nation before reporters at his New Jersey golf club.

"Things will happen to them that they never thought possible," said Trump.

This is a developing story. Please check back for additional details.