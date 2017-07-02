Trump is 'the most genuine president,' homeland security official says of CNN tweet

President Trump's homeland security adviser defended the president's tweet Sunday showing him tackling a person signifying CNN.

Trump is "the most genuine president and the most nonpolitican president we’ve seen in my lifetime," Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert told ABC News' "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz on Sunday.

Raddatz asked if the tweet is "the kind of communication you want."

"That seems like a threat," she said.

“Certainly not, though I think that no one would perceive that as a threat. I hope they don’t. I do think that [Trump is] beaten up in a way on cable platforms that he has a right to respond to,” Bossert replied.

The tweet included a GIF of a 2007 WWE incident where Trump body-slammed and repeatedly punched WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. The GIF that Trump tweeted super-imposed the CNN logo on McMahon’s head.

Bossert, who saw the tweet for the first time live on "This Week," told Raddatz, “There’s a lot of cable new shows that reach directly into hundreds of thousands of viewers and they’re really not all very fair to the president. So I’m pretty proud of the president for developing a Twitter and a social media platform where he can talk directly to the American people.”

