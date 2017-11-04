Trump to golf Tokyo 2020 Olympics course with Abe, world No. 4 Matsuyama

TOKYO — Nov 4, 2017, 5:21 AM ET
PHOTO: Donald Trump stands during a pro-am round of a golf tournament at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Md. on June 27, 2012, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe playing golf in Yamanakako village, west of Tokyo, on July 23, 2016.PlayKyodo News via AP | AP Photo
WATCH President Trump embarks on first trip to Asia

Donald Trump and Shinzo Abe first bonded over a gifted golden golf club in honor of Trump’s election. Then, Trump invited the Japanese prime minister to play a round at his exclusive private course in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

Now, Abe is returning the favor on the president’s first official visit to Japan -- and making a round of golf the first official activity of Trump’s 13-day Asia tour.

PHOTO: Photo taken Nov. 2, 2017, from a Kyodo News helicopter shows Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture, where Donald Trump is scheduled to play a round of golf with Shinzo Abe and PGA Tour player Hideki Matsuyama on Nov. 5.Kyodo
Photo taken Nov. 2, 2017, from a Kyodo News helicopter shows Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture, where Donald Trump is scheduled to play a round of golf with Shinzo Abe and PGA Tour player Hideki Matsuyama on Nov. 5.

The White House says Trump and Abe will play Sunday at the Kasumigaseki Country Club, the planned site of the 2020 Olympics golf tournament.

The club says its guiding principle is “good fellowship, as expressed in the spirit of fair play, familiarity and trust in the members.”

Building trust and personal rapport between the two leaders is one of the key objectives of the visit, administration and Japanese officials have said. The men also planned a private lunch at the club.

PHOTO: Photo taken Nov. 2, 2017, from a Kyodo News helicopter shows the clubhouse of Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture, where Donald Trump is scheduled to play golf with Shinzo Abe and PGA Tour player Hideki Matsuyama on Nov. 5.Kyodo
Photo taken Nov. 2, 2017, from a Kyodo News helicopter shows the clubhouse of Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture, where Donald Trump is scheduled to play golf with Shinzo Abe and PGA Tour player Hideki Matsuyama on Nov. 5.

Trump, 71, and Abe, 63, will be joined by 25-year-old Japanese professional golfer Hideki Matsuyama, according to the White House.

PHOTO: Hideki Matsuyama of Japan lines up his shot during the 2017 WGC-HSBC Champions golf tournament held at the Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai, China, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. AP Photo/Ng Han Guan
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan lines up his shot during the 2017 WGC-HSBC Champions golf tournament held at the Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai, China, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.

“I wasn’t sure if I’d be good enough. But I hope to have fun so that it will be engraved in my memory,” Matsuyama, who is 4th in the PGA world rankings, said Friday at a tournament in Shanghai, according to the Japan Times. “I’ll do my best not to lose [to Trump].”

When Trump hosted Abe in Florida in February 2016, he invited South African pro golfer Ernie Els to join the round.

The Kasumigaseki course, founded in 1929, is widely considered the birthplace of Japan’s popular golf craze but has recently been at the center of controversy. Facing public criticism over the club’s policies toward women, 2020 Olympics organizers threatened to move to a different venue unless the rules were change.

The club ultimately ceded to pressure in March and now allows women to be full members.