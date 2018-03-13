Trump says he'll select first woman to lead CIA

President Trump has named a woman to be the next leader of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Trump selected career CIA official Gina Haspel in an administration shake-up announced today in which the president replaced Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with current CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

Haspel has been serving as deputy CIA director since February 2017.

She is a career intelligence officer who joined the CIA in 1985.

Haspel, who once oversaw the CIA prison in Thailand where terror suspects were waterboarded, must be confirmed by the Senate before she can take over the position as the nation's top spy.

