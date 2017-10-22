Trump hits the links at his Virginia golf club for third consecutive weekend

President Donald Trump hit the links Saturday at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia, marking the third consecutive weekend that he's visited the 800-acre property.

The commander in chief -- wearing a white polo shirt, dark pants and white baseball cap -- left with his motorcade at 10:07 a.m. and arrived at the golf club in Sterling, Virginia, at 10:45 a.m., according to the White House press pool report.

Trump spent just under four hours at the club, which features two 18-hole golf courses. As he left Trump National Golf Club, the president gave a thumbs-up to onlookers from inside his vehicle.

Unlike previous weekends, the president did not appear to be joined by other lawmakers.

As ABC News previously reported, Trump visited the club last Saturday with Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and then on Sunday, he was joined by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky. Trump also visited the club with Graham over the Columbus Day weekend.

In an interview with Golf.com following their Columbus Day outing, Graham described Trump as an ideal host.

"I ran out of golf balls," he said. "He started giving me golf balls. He's a gracious host. They didn't have the presidential seal. You know, they make TaylorMade golf balls in South Carolina. I'm going to have some made for him. They make them 10 miles from where I live."