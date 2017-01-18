Donald Trump hopes that the dozens of congressional Democrats who are planning to boycott Friday’s inauguration will change their minds, his senior adviser Kellyanne Conway said today.

"He recognizes that to move forward we need to come together," Conway said of the president-elect on ABC News’ “Good Morning America.”

"We hope that the Democrats who said they're not coming to the inauguration can reconsider," she added. "They certainly are invited, because that’s the way that you show America that we’re coming together to solve some really significant problems."

So far, 55 Democratic members of Congress have announced they will skip Trump's inauguration in protest of the ceremony. While some made their decision in previous weeks, many more have come forward in recent days, citing the president-elect's perceived insult of Rep. John Lewis as the last straw.

Trump lashed out at the civil rights icon on Twitter Saturday morning after Lewis said in an interview Friday that he didn't view Trump as "a legitimate president." Lewis, a Georgia Democrat who protested against racial injustice alongside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., also said he would not attend Trump's inauguration.

Trump senior adviser Conway encouraged the politicians to attend Friday's official oath of office in Washington, D.C., saying the president-elect will stay true to his election promises and his inaugural address will be a "powerful message."

"If you look at this inaugural address, and I’ve seen it, you do see a president who’s making good on his promise from election night," Conway said, "to be the president of all Americans and that includes the millions who did not vote for him. That theme will be carried over into his inaugural address. It’s a beautiful, elegant, very strong, powerful message. And, yes, it is America first and, yes, he's a man of action."

ABC News' Lucien Bruggeman, Paola Chavez, Jennifer Hansler, Benjamin Siegel and Ellen Van de Mark contributed to this report.