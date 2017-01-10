Trump Inauguration Will Have 'Soft Sensuality' of DC, Says Committee Chairman

The Trump Inauguration Committee Chairman Tom Barrack is promising an atmosphere of "soft sensuality" at the United States Capitol for Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20th.

Barrack, addressing the press pool gathered in the lobby of Trump Tower, described the President-elect’s vision for the ceremony in artistic terms.

"What we've done instead of trying to surround him with what people consider A-listers," he said, "is we are going to surround him with the soft sensuality of the place."

"It's a much more poetic cadence than having a circus-like celebration that's a coronation," Barrack continued. "That's the way this president-elect wanted it. I think it will be contributive. It will beautiful. The cadence of it is going to be 'let me get back to work.'"

Barrack said that Trump was determined put his stamp on the proceedings. "It's a delicate balance between abiding by tradition and the President-elect, having his own fingerprint on a fresh canvas."

"Mostly he's abiding by tradition, especially in the swearing in ceremony. In the moment, when you look up that west Capitol entrance and that shift of power in a moment goes from a very strong powerful man of one party to another very strong powerful man of another, that cadence and tradition of America allowing the power to change like that? It's sacred. So he's kept that pretty much the way it is."

Trump has been criticized for the lack of A-list celebrities participating in Inauguration events. But Trump is not concerned. "The so-called 'A' list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE!" Trump tweeted.

"We're fortunate in that we have the greatest celebrity in the world, which is the President-elect," Barrack told reporters.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee has not yet announced a list of performers for the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Concert," which is scheduled for the day before the Inauguration.

Before heading to the Capitol, Trump and his wife Melania will join President and First Lady Obama for "coffee or tea" at the White House before riding together to the event. "That's a great moment, that's a great moment," said Barrack.