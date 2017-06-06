Trump International Hotel received $270,000 from Saudi Arabia

The Trump International Hotel received $270,000 from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, according to filings disclosed by the Department of Justice.

The spending related to lodging, parking and catering expenses, the filings showed.

A spokesperson for the Trump organization told ABC News that the money would be donated at the end of the year.

“In accordance with our foreign patronage policy, we intend to donate the profits of this transaction at the end of the calendar year," the spokesperson said.

Still, the transaction is likely to renew the debate over Trump's family businesses, which were turned over to his sons and a longtime company executive to manage earlier this year.

Saudi Arabia is currently fighting to rollback a 2016 law that allows U.S. terror victims to sue them, and is seeking Trump's support in that effort.

