Trump invites supporter on stage at Florida campaign rally

President Donald Trump invited a supporter to take the stage with him at his campaign rally in Florida Saturday night.

Trump said he saw the man on television when he was interviewed in the line waiting to enter the rally. Trump pointed him out during the rally and invited him on stage.

The supporter was later identified as Gene Huber, from Boynton Beach, Florida, about two hours from where the rally was in Melbourne. Huber posts often about his support for Trump on social media and said in a video on his Facebook page that he was the first person in line for the rally at 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

"When President Trump during the election promised all these things that he was gonna do for us, I knew he was gonna do this for us," Huber said on stage.

Trump shook Huber's hand and said "A star is born" as Huber left the stage.