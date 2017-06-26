Trump 'is leaving open the possibility' conversations with Comey were taped: adviser

President Trump is "leaving open the possibility" that his conversations with former FBI Director James Comey were taped, presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway said.

Conway's comments in an interview with ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on Sunday came two days after the president announced on Twitter that he had not personally taped his conversations with Comey.

Trump in a pair of tweets on Thursday wrote: "With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea whether there are 'tapes' or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings."

Stephanopoulos asked Conway on "This Week" if the president has tried to end any uncertainty over the issue by asking the intelligence community if it had recorded any of the conversations between Trump and Comey.

She declined to say.

“I'm not going to comment on his conversations with his intelligence community," Conway said. “He is leaving open the possibility that it could have happened.”