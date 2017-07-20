The spokesman for President Donald Trump's external legal team managing the response to Russia probe, Mark Corallo, resigned Thursday, sources tell ABC News.

Corallo -- a former Justice Department spokesman -- has been commenting on behalf Trump's personal lawyer, Marc Kasowitz.

ABC News has contacted Corallo for comment, but he has yet to respond.

Sources tell ABC News that Mark Corallo, spokesperson for Trump legal team working Russia probe had resigned. No word yet from Corallo. — John Santucci (@JTSantucci) July 21, 2017

The resignation comes one day after The New York Times published its controversial interview with the president, in which he said that former FBI Director Robert Mueller -- the special counsel heading up the Russia probe -- would be crossing a line if he started investigating the Trump family's personal finances, specifically those unrelated to Russia.

“I think that’s a violation,” Trump said. "This is about Russia!"

Trump did not explicitly say he would fire Mueller over the matter, telling the Times that he "can’t answer that question because I don’t think it’s going to happen." But The president added that if Mueller did investigate, he would find that Trump's finances are "extremely good."

Trump also raised eyebrows by telling the Times that he would not have nominated Jeff Sessions to be attorney general if he had known that he was going to recuse himself on the Russia probe. The president said he instead ended up with a “second man, who’s a deputy,” referring to Rod Rosenstein.

Mueller was authorized in May to lead the probe into "any links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the [Trump campaign]," according to the order naming him as special counsel. He may also look into "any matters that … may arise directly from the investigation," which could potentially include an inquiry into Trump's finances.

He is further granted "additional jurisdiction beyond that specified in his ... original jurisdiction," "or to investigate new matters that come to light" if the attorney general -- or Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, in this case, given Attorney General Jeff Sessions' recusal -- determines "whether to include the additional matters."

ABC News' Adam Kelsey contributed to this report.