While President-elect Donald Trump teased an action plan for his administration at his first post-election rally Thursday in Cincinnati, Ohio, he spent most of the evening taking a victory lap, touting his election night win over two dozen times as he recounted his campaign successes and mocked the media coverage of the election.

Trump told the crowd he "had a lot of fun fighting" Hillary Clinton and smiled as the crowd chanted "lock her up" as rally-goers had during the campaign.

Trump once said he would appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Clinton's use of a private email server, and even said during the second debate "you'd be in jail" under his administration.

But he backed off of those threats after winning the election, saying "I don't want to hurt the Clintons. I really don't. She went through a lot. And suffered greatly in many different ways," in an interview with the New York Times.

Relying on prepared remarks and a teleprompter to map out a broad agenda that includes tax reform, repealing and replacing Obamacare and immigration reform, Trump also veered from his script. He joked that Clinton's supporters didn't realize she lost the election, and to ask the crowd if they supported his tweet earlier this week proposing penalties for flag-burning -- which the Supreme Court has defined as protected speech.

He also responded to criticism of his early Cabinet picks, specifically Wilbur Ross, a billionaire investor known as the "king of bankruptcy" for some of his investments. Trump has offered Ross the position of commerce secretary.

"This guy knows how to make money," Trump said, adding that he plans to follow through on his campaign promise to fill his Cabinet with the "greatest killers you have ever seen."

Trump also surprisingly said that he will "appoint" retired Marine Gen. James "Mad Dog" Mattis to be his secretary of defense, joking that the announcement was scheduled to be made next week.

A Trump transition official tells ABC News that the Ohio rally will be just one in a series of rallies Trump plans to hold across the country leading up to his inauguration.