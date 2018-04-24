Trump and Macron's 'bromance' continues with kisses, praise

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Apr 24, 2018, 2:31 PM ET
PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump join hands during a state welcome at the White House in Washington, D.C., April 24, 2018.PlayNicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images
Walking hand in hand, kisses from cheek to cheek, effusive praise.

The "bromance" between President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron continued to raise eyebrows Tuesday on day two of Macron's state visit.

PHOTO: President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron walk to the Oval Office after an arrival ceremony at the White House, April 24, 2018, in Washington, D.C.Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Not shy about expressing his affection for Macron, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, “We do have a very special relationship,” as he brushed off what Trump called “a little piece of dandruff” off Macron's suit jacket shoulder.

“We have to make him perfect. He is perfect,” Trump added.

The official day began when the two shared an unreserved double-cheek kiss upon Macron's arrival at the White House Tuesday.

PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump walk into the White House after an arrival ceremony, April 24, 2018, in Washington, D.C.Mark Wilson/Getty Images
After the arrival ceremony, the two men walked side by side into the White House with their hands on each other's backs.

They then walked hand in hand through the colonnade toward the Oval Office.

PHOTO: President Donald Trump, right, gestures towards French President Emmanuel Macron during their meeting in the Oval Office following the official arrival ceremony for Macron at the White House in Washington, April 24, 2018.Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
In a rare comment, Trump agreed with how the news media portrays his relationship with Macron.

“They are always saying what a great relationship we have. It is not fake news,” Trump said.

The president also praised Macron for his leadership.

“He is doing a great job... he will be a great President of France,” he said.

PHOTO: President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, April 24, 2018. Andrew Harnik/AP
Later, at their joint press conference, the two again locked hands and shared a kiss.

"I like this guy a lot," Trump said.

