Trump and Macron's 'bromance' continues with kisses, praise

Walking hand in hand, kisses from cheek to cheek, effusive praise.

The "bromance" between President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron continued to raise eyebrows Tuesday on day two of Macron's state visit.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Not shy about expressing his affection for Macron, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, “We do have a very special relationship,” as he brushed off what Trump called “a little piece of dandruff” off Macron's suit jacket shoulder.

“We have to make him perfect. He is perfect,” Trump added.

The official day began when the two shared an unreserved double-cheek kiss upon Macron's arrival at the White House Tuesday.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

After the arrival ceremony, the two men walked side by side into the White House with their hands on each other's backs.

They then walked hand in hand through the colonnade toward the Oval Office.

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

In a rare comment, Trump agreed with how the news media portrays his relationship with Macron.

“They are always saying what a great relationship we have. It is not fake news,” Trump said.

The president also praised Macron for his leadership.

“He is doing a great job... he will be a great President of France,” he said.

Andrew Harnik/AP

Later, at their joint press conference, the two again locked hands and shared a kiss.

"I like this guy a lot," Trump said.