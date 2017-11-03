President Donald Trump is suggesting that the United States military will hit the terrorist group ISIS "10 times harder" after a driver Tuesday drove into a bike path in lower Manhattan, killing eight people.

The suspect identified in Tuesday's terrorist attack was allegedly inspired by ISIS videos, according to the criminal complaint filed against him. The suspect was charged Wednesday with providing support to ISIS.

President Trump referred to the suspect as "an animal" today as he took questions from reporters before departing for Hawaii and his 12-day, five-nation tour of Asia.

"When we have an animal do an attack like he did the other day on the west side of Manhattan, we are hitting them ten times harder," Trump said. "They claimed him as a soldier - Good luck. Every time they hit us [and] we know it's ISIS, we hit them like you folks won't believe."

Trump echoed the sentiments he made in his tweets Friday morning.

ISIS just claimed the Degenerate Animal who killed, and so badly wounded, the wonderful people on the West Side, was "their soldier." ..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

...Based on that, the Military has hit ISIS "much harder" over the last two days. They will pay a big price for every attack on us! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.