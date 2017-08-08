Trump says North Korea will be met by 'fire, fury' if threats continue

President Donald Trump warned against North Korea's making any further threats against the U.S. on Tuesday.

"North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen. He has been very threatening — beyond a normal statement — and as I said, they will be met with fire, fury and, frankly, power the likes of which the world has never seen before," Trump said, referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at an event this afternoon.

Yesterday, North Korean officials released a statement through the Korean Central News Agency, a state-run media outlet, in response to the U.N. Security Council's unanimous approval of sanctions on Aug. 5 to penalize the isolated regime for its escalating nuclear and missile programs, including its recent launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles, most recently in late July.