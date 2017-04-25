Trump opens the door to delaying funding of border wall

President Trump signaled to a gathering of conservative media reporters on Monday that he may be open to delaying the funding of his proposed border wall.

The president said -- according to tweets from conservative media at the gathering this evening -- that his administration could get the funding for the wall this week or they could come back to it in September.

Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) quickly seized on the remarks in an off-camera response Monday evening saying it's good for the country that the president is taking the wall off the table in the funding negotiations.

“It's good for the country that President Trump is taking the wall off the table in these negotiations. Now the bipartisan and bicameral negotiators can continue working on the outstanding issues," Schumer said in a statement.

Democrats in Congress have vowed to block the passage of a last-minute appropriations bill if it includes funding for the wall.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for the latest updates.