The bombshell firing of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson comes amid another shakeup in the West Wing involving President Donald Trump’s personal aide (his body man) John McEntee, who was escorted from the White House Monday, sources told ABC News. There were issues with his background clearance, according to the sources.

McEntee is the latest original Trump campaign aide to depart the White House; he follows Communications Director Hope Hicks, who resigned recently.

As ABC News reported a week ago, there is a list of several other people with security clearance issues who are under consideration for possible termination or reassignment in the coming days. ABC News has also previously reported that White House Chief of Staff John Kelly wanted to see a list of remaining White House staffers with security clearance issues. That list, according to a source, followed standard procedures that included such options as considering whether the individual should be relieved of duty or reassigned to another administration post.

Like some who have exited the White House, there is a life after the Trump administration: the Trump 2020 campaign. In a campaign statement released this morning, McEntee joins the re-election team “as a senior advisor for campaign operations.”