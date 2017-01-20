Trump Posts Vow to Scrap Climate Action Plan on White House Website

Within hours of Donald Trump becoming the 45th president of the United States, his new administration has already announced its commitment to eliminate the Climate Action Plan, according to a posting on the White House's official website.

The announcement on whitehouse.gov was updated shortly after Trump's swearing-in ceremony.

"President Trump is committed to eliminating harmful and unnecessary policies such as the Climate Action Plan and the Waters of the U.S. rule," the website states. "Lifting these restrictions will greatly help American workers, increasing wages by more than $30 billion over the next 7 years."

It continues, "We must take advantage of the estimated $50 trillion in untapped shale, oil, and natural gas reserves, especially those on federal lands that the American people own. The Trump Administration is also committed to clean coal technology, and to reviving America’s coal industry, which has been hurting for too long."

In the past, Trump has called climate change a "hoax" and vowed to cut funding to United Nations climate change programs if elected president.

Other noticeable changes to the official White House website include a revised foreign policy plan, which promises to "work with international partners to cut off funding for terrorist groups, to expand intelligence sharing, and to engage in cyberwarfare to disrupt and disable propaganda and recruiting."

The website also contains a statement on "Standing Up For Our Law Enforcement Community," which says that the "dangerous anti-police atmosphere in America is wrong. The Trump Administration will end it."

Regarding Trump's call to build a wall on the southern border, "President Trump is committed to building a border wall to stop illegal immigration, to stop the gangs and the violence, and to stop the drugs from pouring into our communities," according to the site.

Trump also vowed online to renegotiate NAFTA and pull the U.S. out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Finally, the Trump administration announced its goals to "Make American Strong Again," pledging to "end the defense sequester and submit a new budget to Congress outlining a plan to rebuild our military."

Also noteworthy: the first petition on whitehouse.gov calls for Trump to "immediately release" his "full tax returns. At least 2,700 people have signed it thus far.