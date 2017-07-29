Trump rails against Senate rules in wake of health care defeat

President Trump took to Twitter to bash U.S. Senate rules in the wake of the GOP Senate leadership's failure to pass any of the bills put forward to end Obamacare.

Trump in a series of tweets Saturday morning slammed the rule requiring 60 votes on some measures, saying the Senate "must get rid of 60 vote NOW!," contending that it allows a small number of Democrats to "control country."

Republican Senate must get rid of 60 vote NOW! It is killing the R Party, allows 8 Dems to control country. 200 Bills sit in Senate. A JOKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017

The tweets today continue a theme that the president began early Friday and come after the Republican Senate leaders failed later on Friday to get even the 50 votes needed to push through a so-called "skinny repeal" of the Affordable Care Act known as Obamacare.

Republicans in the Senate will NEVER win if they don't go to a 51 vote majority NOW. They look like fools and are just wasting time...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017

....8 Dems totally control the U.S. Senate. Many great Republican bills will never pass, like Kate's Law and complete Healthcare. Get smart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017

If the Senate Democrats ever got the chance, they would switch to a 51 majority vote in first minute. They are laughing at R's. MAKE CHANGE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017

Trump also went after what he called "the very outdated filibuster rule" in the Senate.

The very outdated filibuster rule must go. Budget reconciliation is killing R's in Senate. Mitch M, go to 51 Votes NOW and WIN. IT'S TIME! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017

GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell has previously shown no inclination to change Senate rules.

McConnell was asked in a May 2 press conference about the president's call to change the rules to allow a simple majority in the Senate to pass bills that now require 60 votes.

"There is an overwhelming majority on a bipartisan basis not interested in changing the way the Senate operates ... and that will not happen," McConnell said at the time. "It would fundamentally change the way the Senate has worked for a very long time. We're not going to do that."