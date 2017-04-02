Trump, Rand Paul hit the links to talk health care

Just hours after President Trump tweeted that he would continue to pursue legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare, the president joined Sen. Rand Paul -- a vocal opponent of the GOP's most recent healthcare bill -- to talk politics over a round of golf.

Their conversation went well, apparently.

"I think the sides are getting closer and closer together, and I remain very optimistic that we will get Obamacare repealed," the Kentucky Republican told reporters after the pair, accompanied by OMB Director Mick Mulvaney, returned to the White House.

Before the last bill, the American Health Care Act, was pulled amid rampant party infighting, Paul blasted the proposed legislation as "Obamacare Lite" and said it would "continue to allow the insurance premiums to skyrocket."

But today, he said he believed the party was "getting closer to an agreement" on health care.

Things haven't always been so cordial between Trump and Paul. During the bitter Republican primary, the pair regularly traded barbs, with then-candidate Trump claiming in a written statement he "easily beat" Paul on the links.

No word on today's final score, but "we had a great day," Paul said of his former rival.