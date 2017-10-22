President Trump is continuing his attacks against a congresswoman who criticized his remarks to the widow of a fallen soldier, with the president suggesting his feud with the lawmaker he calls "wacky" is a political win for Republicans.

Referring to Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson of Florida, Trump tweeted that "wacky Congresswoman Wilson" is a "disaster" for her party and a "gift that keeps on giving" for Republicans.

Wacky Congresswoman Wilson is the gift that keeps on giving for the Republican Party, a disaster for Dems. You watch her in action & vote R! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2017

His tweet comes a day after the funeral for Sgt. La David Johnson, one of four U.S. soldiers killed in an ambush in Niger earlier this month. It was Trump's phone call to Johnson's widow, which Rep. Wilson heard, that spurred the war of words between the two elected officials.

Wilson, who knew Johnson, was with his widow, Myeshia Johnson, when the president called to express his condolences last week.

The congresswoman later told reporters that the president said on the call that Sgt. Johnson "knew what he signed up for," and that the conversation deeply upset the soldier's widow.

Trump responded by accusing Wilson of "fabricating" details of the call, though Sgt. Johnson's mother, who was also on the call, told The Washington Post that Wilson's description of the conversation was accurate.

The president has since Thursday tweeted criticism of Wilson, calling her "wacky" in each post.