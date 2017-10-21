As gospel music filled South Florida's Christ The Rock Church Friday night during Sgt. La David Johnson's public viewing, loved ones and strangers cried, prayed and hugged each other. His family, wearing red shirts, sat in the front row, a short distance from his body, which lay inside a closed flag-covered casket, flanked by a heart-shaped wreath made of red roses.

Instead of wearing a red shirt, Johnson's aunt, Sharon Wright, wore a military green U.S. Army T-shirt and sat outside the church on a bench weeping, reported ABC affiliate WPLG.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

La David Johnson, 25, a native of Miami Gardens, and three other U.S. service members were killed earlier this month during an ambush in Niger. He leaves behind his wife Myeshia, who is expecting their third child in January. They also have a 2-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter.

Terkiya McGriff, who told the Miami Herald she was Johnson's sister on his father's side, said she had spoken to him on Facetime before he left for Niger. She said it's been tough accepting he's gone.

“I'm not going to ever have my brother anymore,” she told the newspaper.

Throughout the evening, soldiers marched up to the casket, stopped, saluted and marched away.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

As people waited in line, two screens broadcast photos of Johnson -- some in his army fatigues, others holding his children, the Miami Herald reported.

Many of those who attended the viewing were veterans who did not know Johnson, but wanted to pay their respects.

"I'm here for the fallen soldier. I'm here for his family," Vietnam veteran L.C. Deal told WPLG. "I think they need to feel that they aren't just out here because they lost a loved one. There's a healing process and it's going to take time."

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Another veteran, Mike Pacheco, told WPLG that his thoughts were with Johnson's widow. "My condolences to her and her family," he said. "I hurt maybe not as much as you, but I hurt deeply because it's that kind of bond, and God Bless your family. I want to thank your husband for putting up the ultimate sacrifice and may he rest In peace."

Melvin Harris, a Korean war veteran, told the Miami Herald as he entered the church, "I came to pay my respects to my brother."

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Johnson's funeral will be held at the Cooper City church Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Earlier this week, Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Florida, was in a car with Myeshia Johnson when she received a call from President Donald Trump about her husband's death. Wilson took issue with what she said Trump told Mrs. Johnson: that her husband "must have known what he signed up for." Trump later criticized the congresswoman and denied on Twitter her account of the conversation.