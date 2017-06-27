President Trump suggested that he accepts that the Senate health care bill may not come to a vote this week.

"This will be great if we get it done, and if we don't get it done it's just going to be something that we're not going to like, and that's OK, and I understand that very well," he said while with Republican senators at the White House this afternoon.

Trump invited the senators to the White House amid problems securing enough support for a procedural vote that would advance the Senate's health care bill.

"We're going to talk and see what we can do," Trump said. "We're getting very close, but for the country we have to have health care, and it can't be Obamacare which is melting down."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced today that an earlier plan to hold the procedural vote sometime this week will now be delayed until after the Senate's July 4 recess.

