Trump set to give major speech at historic Warsaw Square

President Donald Trump will deliver what the White House has touted as a “major speech” in the historical Krasinski Square in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday amid a series of meetings.

“He will praise Polish courage throughout history’s darkest hour, and celebrate Poland’s emergence as a European power,” national security adviser H.R. McMaster said during a White House briefing on June 29.

“He will lay out a vision, not only for America’s future relationship with Europe, but the future of our transatlantic alliance and what that means for American security and American prosperity,” added McMaster.

Trump will be joined by Polish President Andrzej Duda, Prime Minister Beata Awl and the European leaders involved in the Three Seas Initiative summit for the speech. The U.S. embassy has posted invitations on social media to the general public, indicating that standing seats will be available.

The president will also attend the summit, a joint Polish-Croatian project launched in 2016 to strengthen trade and political co-operation between countries bordering the Adriatic, Baltic and Black Seas.

The president is expected to speak to 12 Baltic and Western Balkan leaders at this conference about issues in the “infrastructure developing and energy security” areas, particularly the first shipments of American LNG into Poland this month. The Czech and Austrian presidents will be absent.

Trump will also host a bilateral meeting with the summit’s co-host, Croatian President Grabar-Kitarovic.

Krasinski Square was the epicenter of the 1944 Warsaw Uprising against the brutal Nazi occupation.

The Poles will be listening closely to Trump throughout the meetings, seeking solid affirmation of Trump’s commitment to NATO Article 5, which states that an attack on one member is an attack on all. Trump had previously omitted America’s commitment to this article in his Brussels speech on his first foreign trip, rattling his European allies and causing Twitter to erupt into chaos with the hashtag #NATO.

Alexander Mallin and John Verhovek contributed to this report