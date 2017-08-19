Trump signs bill authorizing memorial to service members who fought in war on terror

President Donald Trump on Friday signed the Global War on Terrorism War Memorial Act, a move he documented by posting to his social media accounts a photo of the signing at Camp David while flanked by thirteen cabinet members and other staff.

The legislation clears the way for construction of a memorial to U.S. service members who have fought in the war on terror.

Trump wrote on Facebook, "Today, I signed the Global War on Terrorism War Memorial Act: The bill authorizes the Global War on Terror Memorial Foundation to begin the Commemorative Works Act process to establish a National Global War on Terrorism Memorial on Federal land in the District of Columbia. Last day for action 8/18. #HR873"

Included in the photo Trump shared are Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Secretary of Defense James Mattis, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of Homeland Security Elaine Duke and CIA Director Mike Pompeo

The bill authorizes a nonprofit called the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation to oversee the creation of the monument, slated for Washington's National Mall.

"We’re looking forward to building a sacred place of healing and remembrance for our veterans and their families and want to thank our partners and advocates who worked tirelessly on Capitol Hill to pass this bipartisan legislation," said founder and director Andrew J. Brennan.

According to Stars & Stripes, it is the first bill in recent history approving a national war memorial before the fighting is over.