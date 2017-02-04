Trump Slams 'So-Called Judge' Who Blocked Immigration Order

President Trump on Saturday reacted to a federal judge's order temporarily blocking the executive order on immigration by attacking the judge.

"The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!," the president tweeted.

This post on Twitter immediately followed others by Trump saying, "When a country is no longer able to say who can, and who cannot, come in & out, especially for reasons of safety & security - big trouble! ... Interesting that certain Middle-Eastern countries agree with the ban. They know if certain people are allowed in it's death & destruction!"

Trump's tweet is about U.S. District Judge James L. Robart in Washington state who on Friday issued a nationwide restraining order halting parts of the president's executive action that temporarily bars some immigrants and refugees from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Robart was nominated to the federal bench by President George W. Bush and was confirmed by the Senate in a 99-0 in June 2004.