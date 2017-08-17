Trump slams 2 GOP senators as 'toxic' and 'publicity seeking'

President Trump went after Sen. Jeff Flake this morning, tweeting that the Arizona Republican is “toxic” and a “non-factor” in the Senate.

Great to see that Dr. Kelli Ward is running against Flake Jeff Flake, who is WEAK on borders, crime and a non-factor in Senate. He's toxic! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

Trump attacked Flake after he refused to vote for Trump in the presidential election. Earlier this year, Flake published “Conscience of a Conservative,” a book that can be seen as strong rebuke against Trump.

Trump also singled out Sen. Lindsey Graham by name Thursday, slamming the South Carolina senator as “publicity seeking.”

“Publicity seeking Lindsey Graham falsely stated that I said there is moral equivalency between the KKK, neo-Nazis & white supremacists and people like Ms. [Heather] Heyer,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“Such a disgusting lie,” he continued. “[Graham] just can't forget his election trouncing.”

Graham on Wednesday criticized the president for saying that white supremacists and counterprotesters were equally at fault for the violence that took place in Charlottesville, which killed 32-year-old Heyer and injured dozens more.

“Through his statements [Tuesday], President Trump took a step backward by again suggesting there is moral equivalency between the white supremacist neo-Nazis and KKK members who attended the Charlottesville rally and people like Ms. Heyer. I, along with many others, do not endorse this moral equivalency,” Graham said.

Graham released a statement on Thursday morning after the president's tweets, saying, "Mr. President, like most I seek to move our nation, my state, and our party forward - toward the light - not back to the darkness ... because of the manner in which you have handled the Charlottesville tragedy you are now receiving praise from some of the most racist and hate-filled individuals and groups in our country. For the sake of our Nation -- as our President -- please fix this."

Publicity seeking Lindsey Graham falsely stated that I said there is moral equivalency between the KKK, neo-Nazis & white supremacists...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

...and people like Ms. Heyer. Such a disgusting lie. He just can't forget his election trouncing.The people of South Carolina will remember! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

When Trump addressed the country on Sunday - his second statement on Charlottesville - condemning the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists by name and stating that “racism is evil,” Graham had initially responded with a simple tweet: “Well done Mr. President.”

ABC News’ John Verhovek and Saisha Talwar contributed to this report.