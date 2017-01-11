President-elect Donald Trump announced this morning that he would hand "complete and total control" of his vast business empire to his sons Don Jr. and Eric through a financial trust.

In a long-awaited press conference, Trump introduced Sheri Dillon, a lawyer at firm Morgan Lewis in Washington, D.C., who he said had organized a way to "completely isolate [Trump] from the management of the company."

Dillon said Trump's decision to separate himself from the Trump Organization was made "voluntarily" and noted that under current U.S. conflict of interest laws the president and vice president "are not required to separate themselves from their financial assets."

"He instructed us to take all steps realistically possible to make it clear that he is not exploiting the office of the presidency for his personal benefit," Dillon said.

According to Dillon, Trump is relinquishing leadership and management of his real estate empire and will no longer be involved in decision making with the company's new leadership, comprised of Don Jr., Eric and a long-time Trump executive Alan Weisselberg.