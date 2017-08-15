Trump: 'We'll see what happens' with Steve Bannon

Aug 15, 2017, 5:00 PM ET
PHOTO: Steve Bannon helps with last minute preparations before President Donald Trump announces his decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement at the White House June 1, 2017 in Washington.PlayChip Somodevilla/Getty Images/FILE
President Donald Trump deflected questions today about the status of his chief strategist Steve Bannon, saying the former chair of Breitbart News, who has been accused of being a white nationalist, is a "good man."

When asked by reporters at Trump Tower about Bannon's future in his administration, Trump responded, "We'll see what happens."

"I like him. He is a good man and he is not a racist, I can tell you that," he added.

Breitbart News has developed a reputation in recent years for its conservative leanings and cultivation of the so-called "alt-right."

On Monday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi called for Bannon's firing in a statement.

"If the president is sincere about rejecting white supremacists, he should remove all doubt by firing Steve Bannon and the other alt-right white supremacist sympathizers in the White House," she said.

Bannon has denied that race plays a role in his self-described "nationalism."