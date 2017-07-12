President Donald Trump suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin would have been happier if Hillary Clinton had won the election, according to a press release for an interview with Pat Robertson for "The 700 Club," which will air in full Thursday morning.

"We are the most powerful country in the world and we are getting more and more powerful because I'm a big military person. As an example, if Hillary had won, our military would be decimated. Our energy would be much more expensive. That's what Putin doesn't like about me. And that's why I say, why would he want me? Because from day one I wanted a strong military, he doesn't want to see that," Trump said, according to a release from "The 700 Club."

"And from day one I want fracking and everything else to get energy prices low and to create tremendous energy. We're going to be self-supporting, we just about are now. We're going to be exporting energy – he doesn't want that. He would like Hillary where she wants to have windmills. He would much rather have that because energy prices would go up and Russia as you know relies very much on energy," Trump added, according to the release.

"There are many things that I would do that are the exact opposite of what he would want," Trump said.

The first clip of the interview that was released centered on talk about the G-20 conference, where Trump speaks highly of his relationships with world leaders and touts the ceasefire deal he and Putin reached in Syria.

"We had a good meeting," Trump said of his meeting with Putin. "I think we had an excellent meeting. One thing we did is we have a ceasefire in a major part of Syria where there was tremendous bedlam and tremendous killing. And by the way this ceasefire has held for four days -- those ceasefires haven't held at all -- that's because President Putin and President Trump made the deal."

Trump said that it's "important" to have an open dialogue with all countries, and saw the summit as a good way of helping build those relationships.

"It was a great G-20. We had 20 countries. I get a long, I think really fantastically, with the head of every country," Trump said.

According to the release, the interview spanned other issues as well, including how Trump is ready for the Senate to come up with a health care plan for him to sign.

"I am sitting in the Oval Office with a pen in hand, waiting for our senators to give it to me," he said.