President Trump today suggested that his Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, had been misrepresented in regard to the judge’s comments describing the president's view of the judiciary as "demoralizing" and "disheartening," despite a spokesman for Gorsuch having earlier confirmed the remarks.

In an early-morning tweet, Trump lambasted Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., who on Wednesday had reported Gorsuch's private remarks expressing concern over Trump's recent attacks on the judiciary.

Sen.Richard Blumenthal, who never fought in Vietnam when he said for years he had (major lie),now misrepresents what Judge Gorsuch told him? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte of New Hampshire, who is leading the White House team working to confirm Gorsuch, 49, said in a statement today, "Judge Gorsuch has made it very clear in all of his discussions with senators, including Senator Blumenthal, that he could not comment on any specific cases and that judicial ethics prevent him from commenting on political matters. He has also emphasized the importance of an independent judiciary, and while he made clear that he was not referring to any specific case, he said that he finds any criticism of a judge's integrity and independence disheartening and demoralizing.”

Trump has on several occasions castigated a judge who blocked his immigration order in Washington state last week. Over the weekend, he panned Judge James Robart as a “so-called judge” and blamed him for risking national security by issuing the temporary restraining order (which applied nationwide), calling it "a terrible decision."

And speaking to law enforcement leaders Wednesday morning, Trump suggested that the courts are acting politically. He also commented on the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals judges who could decide whether to lift the restraining order on his travel ban. The three-judge panel heard oral arguments Tuesday night and was expected to rule this week.

Meanwhile, Gorsuch’s meeting with Blumenthal was one of six he held with senators on Capitol Hill Wednesday.

In an interview Wednesday, Blumenthal said Gorsuch's answers to questions about Trump's comments on the judiciary had left him unsatisfied.

"He found them to be disheartening and demoralizing," Blumenthal said of Gorsuch, a federal appellate judge in Denver. "I think he needs to be far stronger, and tell the American public rather than state them to me as a senator."

The Connecticut Democrat says he still has "by no means reached a decision on his nomination" and said he pressed Gorsuch on whether he would respect Roe v. Wade.

"He declined to commit that he would continue to uphold any specific case," Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal said he expects these issues to come up again before the Judiciary Committee.