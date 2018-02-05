President Donald Trump today took aim today the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, accusing Rep. Adam Schiff of being “one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington.”

“Little Adam Schiff, who is desperate to run for higher office, is one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington, right up there with Comey, Warner, Brennan and Clapper! Adam leaves closed committee hearings to illegally leak confidential information,” he tweeted of former FBI Director James Comey, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper. “Must be stopped!”

Schiff tweeted in kind today, advising Trump to turn "off the TV" help "solve the funding crisis."

Mr. President, I see you’ve had a busy morning of “Executive Time.” Instead of tweeting false smears, the American people would appreciate it if you turned off the TV and helped solve the funding crisis, protected Dreamers or...really anything else. https://t.co/lVqQRu2Gjl — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 5, 2018

The tweeting comes as Democrats call on the president to approve the release of a Democratic memo said to counter claims made in the memo Trump declassified Friday at the request of Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee. The committee is set to vote this afternoon on whether to release their memo.

Schiff also thinks “it’s very possible” the staff of the GOP committee chairman Devin Nunes “worked with the White House and coordinated the whole effort” to declassify and release the memo alleging abuses of government surveillance powers at the FBI and the Justice Department, he said Sunday on ABC News’ “This Week.”

Trump praised Nunes today for last week’s release of the House Republican memo.

“Representative Devin Nunes, a man of tremendous courage and grit, may someday be recognized as a Great American Hero for what he has exposed and what he has had to endure!” the president tweeted today.

Nunes, on “Fox & Friends” this morning, accused Democrats of “almost 100 leaks” coming from the House Intelligence Committee.

The partisan fight is likely to continue as Nunes has vowed more reports on alleged politically motivated bias inside the Trump administration.

“We have several other areas that we're looking at but I don't want the American people to think we will have a memo that will go through this process,” Nunes said on Fox News. “When we get enough facts, we'll figure out a way to let the American people know.”

Trump says the GOP memo alleging bias inside the FBI clears him in the Russia investigation, tweeting this weekend: “This memo totally vindicates ‘Trump’ in probe. But the Russian Witch Hunt goes on and on.”

Some Republicans are distancing themselves from the president’s claim. Rep. Trey Gowdy, who helped draft them memo, said it does not affect special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

“I actually don’t think it has any impact of the Russia probe,” Gowdy said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”