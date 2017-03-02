Trump has 'total' confidence in Sessions amid Russia controversy

President Donald Trump said that he has "total" confidence in Attorney General Jeff Sessions amid calls for Sessions to recuse himself or resign over new reports about his meetings with the Russian ambassador to the U.S.

When Trump was asked today if Sessions should have testified truthfully about his contacts, he answered, “I think he probably did.” As to whether Sessions should recuse himself from an investigation related to Russia, the president responded, "I don't think so."

Trump is in Virginia to address sailors aboard the USS Gerald F. Ford carrier.

Sessions denied that he had "communications with Russia."

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice dismissed Sessions' meetings as being a standard part of his job when he was a senator serving on the Armed Services Committee. At his confirmation hearing in January, Sessions said that he "did not have communications with the Russians."

Some lawmakers are calling for Sessions to either recuse himself from a possible investigation of the Trump team's connections to Russia or resign as attorney general.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Sessions should recuse himself if he "is the subject of an investigation."

"Should he recuse himself? I think he answered that question this morning, which is, if he himself is the subject of an investigation, of course he would. But if he's not, I don't see any purpose or reason to doing this," Ryan said today at his weekly news conference on Capitol Hill.

Jason Chaffetz, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said he believes Sessions needs to recuse himself.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer defended Sessions in an interview with Fox News.

"There's nothing to recuse himself, he was 100 percent straight with the committee and I think that people are choosing to play partisan politics and they should be ashamed of themselves," Spicer said.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer joined several Democratic lawmakers in calling for Sessions' resignation, saying that he should do so "for the good of the country."

"The information reported last night makes it clear beyond the shadow of a doubt that Attorney General Sessions cannot possibly lead an investigation into Russian interference in our elections or come anywhere near it," the New York senator said of revelations that Sessions had contact with the Russians last year.

Schumer’s comments echoed those of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi who said Wednesday evening: "Jeff Sessions lied under oath during his confirmation hearing before the Senate. Under penalty of perjury, he told the Senate Judiciary Committee, 'I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I did not have communications with the Russians.’ We now know that statement is false."