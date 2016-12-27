Trump Tower Partially Evacuated Due to Suspicious Package

The lobby of Trump Tower was briefly evacuated Tuesday amid reports of a suspicious package found in the Manhattan skyscraper, sources said.

The NYPD gave the all clear after investigating the suspicious backpack that was left in the lobby, which they determined contained children's toys.

NYPD and FDNY officials were called to the scene in midtown. The evacuation was protocol for a suspicious package and does not necessarily indicate how serious the situation is.

Footage from outside the tower shows the stream of people leaving the building.

President-elect Donald Trump is currently in Florida at his Mar-a-Lago estate with members of his family.

This is a developing story. Please check back in for updates.