President-elect Donald Trump tweeted Thursday that the U.S. "must greatly strengthen and expand" its nuclear capabilities without offering immediate context to what prompted the declaration.

Trump said the expansion and strengthening must happen "until such time as the world comes to its sense regarding nukes."

The Trump transition team did not immediately respond to ABC News' requests for further comment on whether Trump was advocating an expansion of the U.S. nuclear arsenal or modernization as he advocated on the campaign trail.